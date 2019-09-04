Capt. Patrick Friedman, a native of Albany, relieved Capt. Chris Cavanaugh as commodore of one of the Navy’s most decorated submarine squadrons during a change-of-command ceremony on Aug. 16 at Naval Base Point Loma.
During the ceremony, which was held aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Scranton in San Diego, Friedman was passed the command from Cavanaugh, whose next assignment will be at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn., as the head submarine/nuclear officer detailer and the nuclear propulsion program manager.
Rear Adm. Blake Converse, the ceremony’s guest speaker, congratulated Cavanaugh for his achievements and expressed excitement to have Friedman take command.
“I can say from personal experience, and by your impressive record, that Squadron 11 will be in great hands going forward with you at the helm,” Converse said to Friedman. “There is no doubt in my mind that you will do the same here. You are a great fit — a perfect fit — for this high-tempo position.”
During his speech, Friedman thanked Cavanaugh for the seamless turnover and recognized him for his time in command.
“You and your staff have made the transition to San Diego as smooth as possible,” Friedman said. “You are turning over a high functioning staff and the best crews in the fleet.”
Friedman, a graduate of Albany High, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from LSU and was commissioned in 1997 at Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida.
He has more than 20 years of experience in hands-on leadership, with extensive expertise in operations, program management, and personnel development. His other sea tours include USS Helena, USS Cheyenne, and USS Pennsylvania. He also served as commanding officer of USS Columbia.
Friedman will now take command of COMSUBRON 11, which is located at NBPL in San Diego and consists of five Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, the floating dry-dock Arco (ARDM 5), and Undersea Rescue Command.
The squadron staff is responsible for supporting and overseeing to these commands.
