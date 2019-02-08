Albany, Springfield Girl Scouts create warm hats for Mary Bird Perkins patients

A trio of Girl Scouts recently warmed people’s hearts as well as their heads.
Members of Girl Scout Junior Troop 30139, in Albany and Springfield, earned their Girl Scout Bronze Award when they made and delivered 60 winter hats to patients at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Hammond.
The Bronze Award is the highest award available for Girl Scout Juniors in grades 4-5.
Bronze Awardees Lily Arabie, Sara Duke, and Josie Zimlich said they wanted to create something that would keep patients warm while going through treatments at the center. They decided to make no-sew fleece hats to “boost the patients’ comfort levels and keep them cozy.”
“I was glad that we could put a smile on the patients’ face since they love to receive warm items like hats,” said Arabie. “It warmed my heart to see their reactions when we delivered our hats to them.”
The Juniors also created a DIY tutorial on how to make no-sew fleece hats so others can learn how to make them. The seven-minute tutorial can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://bit.ly/Troop30139DIY.
The Girl Scouting mission is to “build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” according to its website.
Headquartered in New Orleans with a regional service center in Baton Rouge, Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s leadership development program is for girls in grades K-12 and covers 23 parishes in the southeastern portion of the state, including Livingston Parish.
For more information about Girl Scouts or adult volunteer opportunities, call the council office in New Orleans at (504) 733-8220 visit its website at www.gsle.org.
