Albany Upper Elementary School has been named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) for exceptional student achievement in 2022.

Albany Upper Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022. Up to two schools per state can be selected each year by their state education agency.

