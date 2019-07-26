DENHAM SPRINGS -- “There’s an alien,” a young girl shouted with excitement.
Actually, there were a few.
Children of all ages were treated to a program that incorporated reading, singing, dancing, and outer space during the Livingston Parish Library’s “Alien Road Trip” puppet show that hit multiple branches this summer.
The original production was part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program and created by members of the youth services department.
“I like seeing the puppet shows the performers put on, but I like being in as many as I can,” said children’s librarian Jonathan Post. “It’s fun.”
During the program, Post read two alien-themed books to the children: Heidi McKinnon’s “I Just Ate my Friend” as well as Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s “Baloney.” In between stories, children danced and sang to a number of tunes based off the extraterrestrial theme.
After reading the books, Post and a member of the library’s Teen Advisory Board performed a puppet show that followed the story of two lost aliens looking for Mars — without a map. The aliens stopped at several planets along the way and encountered other aliens as well as an asteroid belt before arriving at their destination.
After the puppet show, children spent the rest of the program working on alien masks that they later took home.
For more information on programs at the Livingston Parish Library, visit www.mylpl.info.
