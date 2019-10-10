ALBANY -- Alyssa Crayton, one of five seniors named to Albany High’s homecoming court, was revealed as the 2019 homecoming queen during the Hornets’ football game against Pearl River on Friday, Oct. 4.
The other senior maids alongside Crayton were Lyric Faldetta, Amya Holbrooks, Bailey Jones, and Megan Poe.
Also selected to the court were junior maids Brooklyn Holbrooks, Christen Magee, and Emma Miranda; sophomore maids Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Shelby Martin; and freshmen maids Isabella Berlier, Sydni Griffith, and Kyleigh Mulkey.
Following the homecoming court’s recognition, the Hornets went on to defeat the Rebels, 39-23.
