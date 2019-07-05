Wearing a light gray blazer, matching slacks, and a black button-down, the eyes of the country were once again on Laine Hardy.
And just like during his winning run on American Idol, Hardy didn’t disappoint.
The 18-year-old Livingston Parish native, who was crowned last season’s winner of American Idol, was part of a star-studded lineup that took the stage in Washington, D.C., for PBS’ annual “A Capitol Fourth” celebration.
With an orchestra playing behind him and a bright red guitar slung over his shoulder, Hardy performed a rocking version of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” showcasing the gravelly voice and skilled guitar playing that turned him into an overnight sensation and spawned the “Hardy Party” catchphrase.
It was Hardy’s second performance in the nation’s capitol this summer, following a gig at the Embassy of Italy in early June.
“Thank y’all so much for having me!” Hardy wrote in a Facebook post after his performance. “Amazing experience!”
“A Capitol Fourth” was broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in front of a live audience of thousands and millions more watching at home. Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos hosted the event, which has become the country’s longest-running live national July 4 television program, according to PBS.
Other performers included Carole King, Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, Lee Brice, The Muppets from Sesame Street, Maelyn Jarmon, Angelica Hale, Keala Settle, and Lindsey Stirling, among others.
To view Hardy’s performance, click here.
