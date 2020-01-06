The first time he sang the national anthem, Laine Hardy was 17 years old, was dressed in a green graduation cap and gown, and was only months removed from an early exit on American Idol.
Oh, how times have changed.
Hardy, the most recent winner of American Idol who just completed his first nationwide tour, performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the New Orleans Saints wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Standing on the 50-yard line, Hardy, 19, sang the national anthem in front of 70,000 screaming fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans — much different than when he sang it inside French Settlement High’s Gerald Keller Gym in front of a few hundred people less than two years ago.
The crowd erupted when the public address announcer called out “Laine Hardy,” whose name appeared in all caps on the Superdome’s jumbotron.
Dressed in a dark blue blazer, matching slacks, and crisp white shirt, Hardy belted out the words to the national anthem, bringing the crowd to its feet once he reached the final verse. Behind him, dozens of service men and women held a 90-foot American flag.
Following his performance, Hardy, a native of Livingston Parish, took to social media to show his appreciation for the opportunity to sing, ending his post with a “#whodat.”
“Thank you [New Orleans Saints] for letting me sing the National Anthem today!” Hardy wrote.
Before he stepped on the 50-yard line for his performance, Hardy sat down with WWL-AM radio host Scoot Paisant of New Orleans for a brief interview, which covered his national anthem preparation and how recent rise to stardom.
Here are some questions and answers, edited for clarity, from that interview:
Scoot: “From the standpoint of a singer, [the national anthem] is not the easiest song to sing.”
Hardy: “It’s definitely not. I was nervous at first, and then we rehearsed it out on the field, and I feel way better about it.”
Scoot: “Going back to your younger years, I heard a great story of you hearing “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley for the first time. Talk about that.
Hardy: “Me and my mom were going down Hwy. 63 by the house, and that song came on, and that’s what started it for me.”
Scoot: “What’s been the biggest surprise and challenge of winning Idol?”
Hardy: “Getting to experience all these cool things, stuff I never thought I would get do to.”
Scoot: “Have you overcome some of your shyness since Idol?”
Hardy: “Yes sir, but I’m just more of a reserved person. That’s who I am.”
Scoot: “Are you concerned about the business overtaking you?”
Hardy: “No, sir, because I’m strong to who I am.”
Scoot: “When we Laine’s music, what will we hear?”
Hardy: “Country. It’s just all about where I’m from and what I like to do. It’s just country.”
Scoot: “Are you writing songs?”
Hardy: “Yes sir. I’ve been writing songs from June until September.”
Scoot: “What do you write about?”
Hardy: “Writing about things that happen in daily life. Just come up with ideas out of the blue.”
Scoot: “You talk about the freedom you feel riding in a boat on the river? Talk about that.”
Hardy: “You get in a boat and you can just take off down the river. It’s quiet. I just like to be secluded sometimes.”
Scoot: “Are there times when you’re caught up with everything that’s going on and reflect back on those times?”
Hardy: “When it gets stressful, I just think about getting on the river and relieving it.”
For Hardy, the performance came fresh off of his first headlining tour that saw “The Bayou Boy” perform 20 shows across 14 states, covering more than 10,000 miles from coast to coast. He wrapped up the tour — which included gigs with country superstars Toby Keith and Jimmie Allen — on Dec. 14 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Prior to New Year’s Day, Hardy thanked his passionate fans for their support in 2019, which he described as “one of the most amazing years of my life.” He also hinted at new music coming out in 2020.
“2020 is gonna top this [one] with New Music, More Shows and Always.. FUN!!” Hardy wrote on his official Instagram page on New Year’s Day.
After his national anthem performance, Hardy will take a break from touring before getting back on the road for a show in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 29.
