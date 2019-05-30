Laine Hardy is hitting late night television.
Hardy, the 18-year-old Livingston Parish native who was recently crowned the Season 17 winner of American Idol, will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, May 30.
The episode is getting a late start due to ABC’s airing of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tonight's episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is scheduled to air at 11:05 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2.
It’s been a busy two weeks for Hardy after his crowing moment. He made appearances on “Good Morning America,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” and “The View” in the days after he was named this year’s American Idol during the May 19 finale, and he recently signed a record deal with Disney's Hollywood Records.
The fandom surrounding the 2018 French Settlement High graduate hasn’t died down, either.
Hardy’s debut single “Flame” reached No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Chart and No. 2 overall after he performed it on the Idol season finale.
The Billboard Charts dated June 1 pegged Hardy as the No. 2 “Emerging Artist” behind only Maelyn Jarmon, this year’s winner of “The Voice.” Hardy’s first single “Flame” currently sits at No. 8 on Digital Song Sales with 18,000 sold.
