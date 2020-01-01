The Bayou Boy is going to the playoffs.
American Idol winner Laine Hardy will perform the national anthem before the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The 19-year-old singer’s mother, Cindy Hardy, confirmed the announcement in a text to The News Wednesday morning. Hardy, a Livingston Parish native, will perform prior to the game’s kickoff that is slated for noon.
This won’t be the first time Hardy has sang the national anthem. He performed it with a fellow student during the commencement ceremony for the French Settlement High Class of 2018.
But while that performance was in front of a few hundred people gathered inside the Gerald Keller Gym, this performance will be in front of more than 70,000 passionate “Who Dat!” fans ready to cheer on the beloved black and gold.
Like any mother would, Cindy Hardy mother asked her son’s legion of fans to “say a prayer for him.”
“He’s a little nervous... but I just know he will be great!!!!!” Cindy Hardy wrote in a Facebook post.
Hardy will be fresh off of his first nationwide tour that saw him perform 20 shows across 14 states, covering more than 10,000 miles from coast to coast. He wrapped up the tour — which included gigs with country superstars Toby Keith and Jimmie Allen — on Dec. 14 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Prior to New Year’s Day, Hardy thanked his passionate fans for their support in 2019, which he described as “one of the most amazing years of my life.” He also hinted at new music coming out in 2020.
“2020 is gonna top this [one] with New Music, More Shows and Always.. FUN!!” Hardy wrote on his official Instagram page.
After performing the national anthem, Hardy will take a break from touring before getting back on the road for a show in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.