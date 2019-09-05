Members of the Amite High School Class of 1969 gathered at Claire’s on Mulberry in Amite for their 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 3.
A purple-and-gold welcome poster, featuring a faded mascot painting, greeted guests as they entered the foyer. As guests registered, they were each given a pre-printed name tag with their name and graduation picture.
Opposite the registry table was a memorabilia table, which contained yearbooks, school newspapers, a graduation announcement and program as well as uniforms and jackets from the marching band, majorettes and dance teams.
Class of 1969 graduate Glenn Randall and his family prepared a delicious barbeque meal, while other classmates provided a wonderful array of tasty sides and desserts.
Table centerpieces included graduation pictures and purple and gold flowers, which were placed on round tables covered in white with purple and gold table runners. A gold satin table skirt draped the round table holding the celebratory cake, which was flanked by candlestick arrangements of fresh flowers.
The cake featured a class picture from 1969 and a mascot picture.
In love remembrance of departed classmates, a large heart-shaped wreath covered with purple and gold flowers hung alongside pictures of the departed classmates. A lighted candle was placed in front of the heart wreath, as well as a framed poem entitled "Forever in our Hearts."
The reunion keepsake was an enlarged class picture.
