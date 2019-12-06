HOLDEN -- A night of music. A movie premier. A dazzling light show. Enough radio spots and interviews to have his publicist scrambling for any moment of free time.
Yeah, life is quite busy this time of year for John Schneider, the former “Dukes of Hazzard” star who now lives and operates out of John Schneider Studios in Holden.
And that’s just the way he likes it.
“It’s an exciting time of year for us,” a giddy Schneider said during a recent interview with The News.
Schneider will kick off a busy month when he welcomes ticket buyers to John Schneider Studios for his second annual “Bo’s Bozaar” from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The festive gathering will feature food, entertainment, and musical performances from Schneider and a slew of others, all on the stage in the Yee-Haa Barn. With the holiday season here, there will also be plenty of Christmas music during the show, and Schneider is encouraging the audience to join in the merriment.
“When we do stuff out here, it’s kind of like you’re out with the family,” Schneider said. “Everybody hangs around. There’s no movie stars and flashy cars. It’s just fun. Once you’re on our side of the gate, you belong here, and we love it.”
The program will begin with a performance from Grammy Award-winner and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Jo-El Sonnier at 6 p.m. Sonnier has performed at John Schneider Studios numerous times in the last few years, and this weekend he’ll be joined on stage with his band, Louisiana Yard Dogs.
“Jo-El Sonnier is a dear friend of the studio,” Schneider said. “Plus, he’s an amazing performer. People won’t want to miss him.”
Following Sonnier, Schneider and his “Stars and Bars” band will take the stage to perform songs off of their Christmas album, “Merry Christmas Baby.” They’ll also do a few numbers from the “Redneck Rebel” and “Recycling Grace” albums.
For Schneider, Bo’s Bozaar is his way of celebrating the holidays with a community he now calls “home.”
“We always have something really fun for Christmas,” he said. “And we really want audience participation. Everybody here can sing as well or as bad as they want. We have a great band, and I think people are going to have a wonderful time.”
“You’re not gonna wanna miss it,” Schneider said later. “We’ve got music, food, and fun for the whole family.”
One day after Bo’s Bozaar, Schneider will hit the red carpet for the premier of his movie, “Christmas Cars,” at Celebrity Theaters in Baton Rouge.
This is the ninth film Schneider and his longtime partner, Alicia Allain, have made together, though Schneider called this “by far” their most personal.
The movie, written and directed by Schneider, is about an independent studio owner who is forced to rebuild after a storm rips through and tears apart his property, something John Schneider Studios experienced during the Great Flood of 2016.
Apart from being semi-autobiographical, Schneider said “Christmas Cars” is the closest he has come to making something resembling “Dukes of Hazzard,” the 1980s action-sitcom starring Schneider as Bo Duke. It’ll also feature the General Lee, the popular car from the show.
“[‘Christmas Cars’] has the feel and the flavor and the pacing of ‘Dukes,’” Schneider said. “It’s the first movie that we’ve made here that has captured that kind of audience, the ‘Dukes’ audience. Plus, I jump the car in the movie.”
After Bo’s Bozaar and the premier of “Christmas Cars,” John Schneider Studios will be transformed into Hazzard County for a three-weekend light show that’ll run Dec. 13-15, Dec. 20-22, and Dec. 27-29.
For more information on any of the upcoming events, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.