Anchor South Real Estate holding care package drive for troops overseas

DENHAM SPRINGS -- A local real estate firm is hoping to send troops an early Christmas present.
Anchor South Real Estate, located on Vincent Road in Denham Springs, is currently holding a care package drive for troops who are deployed overseas.
Brittany Kenney, who is spearheading the drive, said donations are being accepted at six locations in and around Denham Springs through Saturday, Aug. 31. Kenney, who led a similar drive eight years ago, said plans are to have items packaged and sent off to troops by Sept. 9.
“We have a list of names for people who are deployed overseas,” she said. “We want to reach as many soldiers overseas as we can, so people can call me if they have others they’d like to include.”
This isn’t the first time Kenney, whose husband Staff Sergeant Adam Koczrowski served in the U.S. Marines, has collected items for troops overseas. She gathered enough supplies to send to around 200 troops in 2011, four years before her husband died in a car crash in North Carolina, where he had lived since he enlisted in 2003. He was 29.
“I told myself that as soon as I’m able, I want to give back to the military community because a lot of people reached out to me and tried to help me and my kids,” Kenney said. “That’s why this is important to me.”
This is the first drive Kenney has led since then, and she hopes it’ll be bigger than the first.
Though Aug. 31 is the cut-off date for donations, she said people can call her at (225) 445-0124 to make special arrangements if they’re unable to make that date. She also said people can call her with the names of troops they’d like to send care packages to.
Kenney said volunteers and members of the Denham Springs High baseball team will package up donations on Sept. 7, two days before she plans to ship them off.
“This is the first year we’ve done it [at Anchor South Real Estate], but everybody in the office immediately jumped on board and got behind me,” Kenney said. “We think it’ll be bigger than the last time.”
Kenney said people can drop off their donations at the following locations in Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and Gonzales:
- Anchor South Real Estate, 8193 Vincent Road, Suite B (Denham Springs)
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5, 8098 Florida Blvd. (Denham Springs)
- Farm Bureau Insurance, 32350 La. Hwy. 16 (Denham Springs)
- Printing Tech, 11930 S. Harrells Ferry Road (Baton Rouge)
- Sluggers Sportsplex, 42068 La. Hwy. 621 (Gonzales)
- Baton Rouge Winwater Works, 8940 Buzbee Drive (Baton Rouge)
The following items are being collected:
- Wet wipes
- Toothpaste/toothbrushes
- Lip balm
- Foot powder
- Hand sanitizer
- Tissues
- Socks
- Stationary
- Bandanas
- Underwear
- Bath soap
- Sunscreen
- Washcloths/loofas
- Snack pack crackers
- Tea bags
- Instant coffee
- Pens/pencils
- Gatorade drink mix
- Tuna crackers/packs
- Bug spray (non-aerosol)
- Crossword puzzles/books
- Beef jerky
- Sunflower seeds
- Pringles/chips
- Trail mix
- Gum
- Eye drops
- Q-tips
- Deodorant
- Hard candy
- Cookies
- Cereal bars/granola bars
- Non-perishable food
- Handwritten letters
- Papers/envelopes/stamps
- Miscellaneous hygiene items
- Cooling rags
- Decks of cards
- Vienna sausage
- Monetary donations to cover shipping
