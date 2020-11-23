This week, anglers have a chance of winning a prize for their catches.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering an incentive-based fishing experience with a “Get Out and Fish” Fishing Derby during Thanksgiving week.
Anglers of all ages can catch and report tagged catfish landed between Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 29, to receive a fishing prize pack from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF will maintain a list of claimed tags, and each tagged catfish will have a corresponding prize.
The contest will run at 16 “Get Out and Fish” sites across the state, according to LDWF officials. During the week, people can report their catches either online or via phone by calling (855) 728-8247.
There is one “Get Out and Fish” pond in Livingston Parish, located at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
All anglers reporting a tagged catfish during the Fishing Derby will receive a donated prize pack. LDWF will contact the winning anglers following the event and will either mail out the prizes or direct winners to a pick-up site.
There are no fees or age restrictions to participate in the Fishing Derby, and tagged catfish must be caught and landed by the participant on conventional rod, hook and line exclusively, according to the rules.
An angler may report multiple tags, but only one prize will be awarded to the angler during the event.
The derby is under the “Get Out and Fish” program, which seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
“Get Out and Fish” pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, which is a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access, and aquatic education.
Last month, LDWF stocked “Get Out and Fish” with thousands of pounds of catfish, including those that were tagged.
As a reminder from the LDWF, anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license (to purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com).
By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management.
