Denham Springs High 2021 homecoming queen

Denham Springs High senior Antionette Idong, middle, was crowned this year’s homecoming queen during halftime of the Yellow Jackets’ game against Tara on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

Senior Antionette Idong was crowned the 2021 Denham Springs High homecoming queen during the Yellow Jackets’ football game against Tara on Friday, Oct. 1.

During the ceremony, the entire Denham Springs High homecoming court, as determined by student vote, was presented.

Joining Antionette on the court were fellow senior maids Kallie Calvaruso, Brianna Daigle, Claire Dean, Haley Hoover, and Grace Stalsby.

Also elected to the court were junior maids Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, and Braleigh Zeigler; along with sophomore maids Rebecca David and Elle Harris.

