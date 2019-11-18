DENHAM SPRINGS -- The season of giving is almost upon us, but the Denham Springs Antique Village is getting an early start.
The Antique Village will host a month-long toy drive for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Annual Christmas Crusade, which provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish every holiday season.
The Second Annual Toy Drive will run through Wednesday, Dec. 11, and those wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12 can drop off their gifts inside any of the 10 participating stores.
Each person who brings a donation will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift certificate good at any of the participating stores, Main Street Manager Donna Jennings said. The drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 12.
Participating stores include Addiction Boutique, Natasha Marie Bridal, Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe, Theater Antiques, Cavalier House Books, Creole Collection, The Bee’s Knees, Blue Door Market, Rusty Rooster, and 201 Antiques & Vintage.
Ard’s office and volunteers will begin collecting new toys or cash donations the day after Thanksgiving, and applications to receive gifts will be accepted starting Dec. 2.
Since Ard became sheriff in 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program made the holiday wishes of 1,400 children from 600 families come true.
This year’s toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Applicants must be home.
