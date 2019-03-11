DENHAM SPRINGS -- This weekend, locals will have a chance to step back in time.
The historic downtown Denham Springs Antique Village will be the site of the 11th Annual Pioneer Day, an educational program that will bring history to life on Saturday, March 16.
Pioneer Day 2019 will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Train Station Park, which will mark the program’s third run at that location. The event was held on Mattie Street for its first seven years before being moved to its current spot in favor of more visibility and space.
Elvin Watts, co-owner of Theatre Antiques who’s organized the event every year it’s been held, said Pioneer Day offers visitors something they won’t find anywhere else — a chance “to see how people did things back in the old days.”
“This is a good event,” Watts said. “It’s kind of the first thing that happens after Christmas in the Village, so this is the event in the Antique District that kicks off the New Year.”
More than a dozen vendors will be on hand for Pioneer Day, with many offering educational insight into their items.
Visitors will be able to catch an 1850s gristmill in action, Louisiana Gold Honeybees at work, a chair caner, carved woodwork from the Pelican Woodcarvers Guild in Baton Rouge, a quilter, and cypress pirogue construction, among other exhibits.
They’ll also be able to purchase a plethora of homemade items that include soap, birdhouses glass bird feeders, antique furniture, pine needle baskets, and more.
For entertainment, visitors will be treated to a live performance from the River City Boys, a bluegrass/country band out of Baton Rouge that will take the Train Station Park stage at 11:30 a.m. for a two-hour set. A military exhibit will also be present, and people will be able to chow down on jambalaya, jams and jellies, and kettle corn.
Additionally, all shops in Antique Village will be open on the day of this free event.
For more information, contact Theatre Antiques at (225) 665-4666 or visit the “Pioneer Day” page on Facebook or www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
