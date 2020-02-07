DENHAM SPRINGS -- After 18 months of collecting artwork, double and triple-checking facts, and crossing many fingers, a book celebrating life in the parish is ready for sale.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will hold a launch party for its coffee table-style book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish” on Saturday, Feb. 8.
“Preserving the Culture” is a collection of artwork and stories documenting the history and life of Livingston Parish. Over the course of 136 full-color pages, it gives readers a history of the villages, towns, and cities within the parish, all the way from Denham Springs to Albany and all points in between.
The book highlights the work of current and former residents of the parish and also includes stories relevant to each area. There are photographs and artwork of some of the first established businesses and churches, as well as local rivers, railroads, natural landscapes, and wildlife.
ACLP treasurer Judye Averette, who co-edited the book alongside Past President Mary Felder, said the book is only being sold at the Arts Council in downtown Denham Springs.
“We’re only selling the book here because we’re trying to get people to know we exist,” Averette said. “We’re hoping this book will help that.”
The launch party will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the ACLP gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. Many of the book’s artists will be present for the reception to discuss their work, and light refreshments will be served.
Much of the book’s artwork is currently being displayed at the Arts Council through Saturday, Feb. 29. The exhibit features more than 60 works of art, including acrylic paintings, fiber art, mixed media pieces, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pencil sketching, photography, abstract pieces, metal and wood sculpting, and watercolors.
People can purchase their own copies of “Preserving the Culture” at the ACLP gallery, which is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The book is being sold for $35 each, before tax.
The book was supported, in part, by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, Inc., the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Entergy, and Visit Livingston Parish. It was printed and designed by Artbookprinting.com.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
