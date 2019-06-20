DENHAM SPRINGS -- People no longer have to go inside the Arts Council of Livingston Parish to see art — they can just look outside.
The Arts Council, through a joint initiative with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Livingston, officially unveiled its new exterior mural during a dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 13.
The multi-colored mural stretches across two walls outside of the ACLP building, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The piece contains objects of various shapes, sizes, and colors, with the focal point being a large, colorful butterfly on the back of the building.
Dozens of people gathered for the unveiling ceremony, which marked the end of a community service project spearheaded by one of three groups in the Leadership Livingston Class of 2019, which graduated from the program on Tuesday, June 18.
Nine Leadership Livingston members had a hand in the project: Ashlyn Erdey McMorris, Robert Reynolds, Tyler Brooks, Gwen Guernsey, Tina Cifreo, Blake Harris, Chelbi Johnson, Tim Kuylen, and Paula Mayeaux. During the ceremony, Chamber President April Wehrs praised the members for seeing the project through.
“We always try to highlight the Arts Council in the leadership program,” Wehrs said. “So it was a good thing when one of our project groups came through and decided to help create this mural.”
More than $4,000 went into the building’s transformation, and the sponsors were Premier Concrete Products, Dale M. Erdey, Sibley’s Grocery, EFCU Financial, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Blount General Contractors LLC, and Boyer, Hebert, Abels and Angelle LLC, and the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
During the ceremony, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry thanked the Leadership Livingston class and the Arts Council for helping bring art to the city.
“It is nice to have something artistic in town that we can look at,” Landry said. “It’s a pleasure to see the arts being on the exterior of the building as well as the interior.”
Landry also poked fun at past ACLP President Mary Felder, whom he said has constantly voiced her desire to put a mural on the building “since I took office.”
Felder finally got her wish, though Landry said she may not be satisfied just yet.
“Now, she wants to paint the rest of the building,” Landry joked.
Speaking for the Leadership Livingston group that planned the mural project, Robert Reynolds said the members “kicked around a few ideas” before settling on the Arts Council following the group’s culture and arts session in the parish.
“I already knew they wanted a mural, so I called Judye [Averette] and Mary [Felder] and they reached out to Marita [Gentry], and that’s how it got started,” Reynolds said.
Deciding to bring awareness to the arts and specifically the Arts Council, the group was able to secure sponsors for the project and retained the services of Gentry, who has had work on display at exhibits in the Arts Council and other venues.
Gentry, an ACLP juried artist from Amite, mostly works with abstract pieces, which she said paired nicely with the “graphic contemporary statement piece” the Arts Council wanted for its new outside look. She began by spray painting an outline of the design before filling it in over a multi-week process.
The black spray paint, however, had some people wondering if the building had been vandalized.
“After we saw the outline, we said, ‘We could’ve done that,’” Reynolds joked during the ceremony. “People thought it was graffiti or something. Luckily no one added any cuss words or anything.”
During the ceremony, ACLP President Teri Sullivan thanked the Leadership Livingston group and the Chamber of Commerce for their help in the endeavor, adding that she hopes it'll bring attention to arts in the parish. She also presented a plaque that lists the names of the project's contributors.
“We have wanted this for many years, and I would not have happened without your hard work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.