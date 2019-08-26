Once again, Assess the Need filled the need.
This time, it was for 3,000 students.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor announced that this year’s Assess the Need program in Livingston Parish raised $50,000, enabling volunteers to purchase supplies for thousands of children from Pre-K through high school across the parish.
Now in its 19th year, Taylor said in a press release that supplies were organized and distributed prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 9, which allowed teachers, counselors and administrators to pass out supplies to students in need of help during the first week of classes.
“We want every child in Livingston Parish to have a great start on the new school year,” Taylor said in the press release. “That’s why we work with the school system to get the supplies in hand as quickly as possible.”
This year’s effort marked the 19th consecutive year that Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses have sponsored the non-profit Assess the Need school supply program. Over nearly two decades, the program has collected nearly $1 million in donations, which includes special drives held following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the August 2016 flood.
“We are blessed in Livingston Parish to have such generous people who respond to our requests each year,” Taylor said. “By everyone coming together each year for this cause, we are giving our students the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.”
Taylor said money collected by the program came from individual donors, business sponsors and people participating in the annual Chef’s Showcase fundraiser, an event that features a variety of “best menu items” from several restaurants in Livingston Parish as well as silent and live auctions.
Taylor said this year’s Chef Showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma. Tickets will be available next month.
In addition to raising money for school supplies, last year’s event also raised money to pay for expenses related to operation of the school district’s STEAM Express, a mobile classroom that is equipped with learning games and activities for all ages.
“Our Chef’s Showcase has really become one of the more popular annual events in the parish, and all the proceeds go to a great cause – our children,” Taylor said.
Taylor said donations for Assess the Need are still being accepted if people would like to give. More information is available at www.AssesstheNeed.com.
Assess the Need program is a registered charitable organization, and all donations are eligible for tax deductions.
