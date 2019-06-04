DENHAM SPRINGS -- With summer here, Bass Pro Shops wants to get kids hooked on fishing.
Bass Pro Shops, located in Denham Springs, will donate rods and reels to local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts as part of the company’s nationwide “Gone Fishing” initiative on Thursday, June 6, beginning at 9 a.m.
Every year, company founder Johnny Morris challenges kids and families to set aside their smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices in favor of spending time outdoors by donating fishing gear to non-profit organizations.
The sporting goods company will give away 55,000 rods and reels across the country this summer.
In addition, Bass Pro will host several free events at its Denham Springs location to help families get hooked on fishing. Over the next two weekends, kids can catch their first fish at the store’s catch-and-release ponds, and visitors can learn the basics at free seminars that make it easy for beginners of all ages.
Additionally, Bass Pro Shops is accepting old video games this weekend to get kids outside and away from video games and smartphones. Customers will receive a coupon worth $5 off a new rod/reel combo (applies to only youth starter combos $ 19.99 or more).
Only one coupon is allowed per customer, and coupons expire at close of day on Tuesday, June 18.
For more information, visit www.basspro.com/gonefishing.
