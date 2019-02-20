The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on Feb. 6, 2019, at Café Americain Seafood & Oyster Bar at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
In the absence of president Cissy Benton Grantham, Ann Clement Kemp presided over the meeting. Secretary Kathy de Generes called the roll with 26 members present, and Librarian Paula Miley Kelly stated that members’ yearly book donations are due by April.
By a majority vote, members then selected the West Baton Rouge Museum for its May outing, and as there was no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
Vice President Kathy Spring then introduced the meeting’s guest speaker, Michael T. Abadie, a motorcyclist, author, musician, business owner, and freelance writer for various magazines who has also been featured on radio talk shows and social gatherings.
Abadie has published two books, “Tuning in to the God Frequency: The Prayer That Changes Everything” and “Shiny Side Up: Motivating Motorcycle Messages,” which are both available on Amazon.
On “Tuning in to the God Frequency,” Abadie said: “ This book is written in a matter-of-fact, down-to-earth way, and the reader is asked to consider that Almighty God is far more understanding of our human flaws than He may have previously been given credit for.”
Abadie — or Michael T., as he is fondly called — was a very engaging, friendly and entertaining speaker who inspired with his message of redemption and being saved by The Lord in his earlier years. He is a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Broadmoor High School.
Abadie’s discussion came after the club’s January meeting held at Old City Hall, where The Livingston Parish News’ editor/publisher Jeff McHugh David, Jr., explained the 121-year history of the parish’s oldest operating business. Hostesses for the January meeting were Sharman Rainey, Jean Banta, Juanita Latimer, Kathleen Dawkins, Sharlet Wax and Kathy Pickerel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.