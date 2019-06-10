DENHAM SPRINGS -- A local youth ballet brought audiences back to Neverland.
As part of its nine-day tour in the Greater Baton Rouge area, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet performed “Adventures in Neverland” during its stop in front of a packed house at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Friday, June 7.
The lively production followed the exploits of Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Wendy, and Hook — not to mention a plethora of other dancers performing as Lost Boys, Indians, Pirates and one hip-hop dancing crocodile. The ballet was written and directed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox.
BRBT’s Youth Ballet is comprised of a select group of dancers in grades 5-9 who are chosen each spring in city-wide auditions. As they train and perform together, the young dancers receive professional-caliber training while also delighting area audiences with their highly-anticipated productions.
The Youth Ballet’s summer tour consists of 30 free performances at area libraries, youth camps, community centers, retirement centers and nursing homes. Past productions include “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Hijinx in Paris,” and last summer’s “Coppélia.”
