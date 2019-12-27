DENHAM SPRINGS -- The votes are in, and the winner was clear.
Baton Rouge General Physicians was named the winner of the inaugural “Christmas on the Dels” door decorating competition during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 23.
The social media contest, sponsored by Premier Credit Corporation, invited people of all ages to check out the holiday-themed decorations outside of nearly a dozen businesses located on Del Norte, Del Orleans, and Del Este avenues in Denham Springs. People were then asked to vote on their favorites to determine the winner, which would receive a trophy and a $250 cash prize.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack presented the winnings to Kayla Phillips, a medical assistant for Baton Rouge General Physicians, two days before Christmas.
The winning door featured the faces of employees taped atop elves and a large Santa Claus dressed in a patient’s hospital gown.
Also present during the ceremony were Khrysta Keefer, of Premier Credit Corporation, and Major Donald Tekautz, of the Salvation Army, which received all proceeds from the competition for its Christmas Tree Program.
While speaking with Landry, Keefer said the goal is to make this an annual competition, one that picks up steam with each passing year.
“We hope we can make this an annual thing,” she said. “We got positive feedback this year, but we hope it’ll grow even more next year and the year after.”
