Dozens of people gathered in front of Train Station Park and were serenaded by the sounds of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, which performed a variety of holiday tunes on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The performance was part of the Antique Village's annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events spanning the entire downtown district. This marked the first year the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra participated in the program.
Founded in 1947, the Baton Rouge Symphony is the oldest performing arts institution in the region and the oldest professional orchestra in the state.
The Baton Rouge Symphony reaches more than 7,000 community members per year through outreach programs and is committed to quality orchestral performance in the city and region.
