MAUREPAS -- On a cold Friday morning, students of the Maurepas School bundled up in jackets and made sure to grab a plastic bag on the way out the door for the annual homecoming parade.
The parade took place on Jan. 15, one day after the school crowned its queens in the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.
Due to crowd limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the parade was split up by grade level, with the younger students enjoying the festivities before the older students.
But no matter the age, all students jockeyed for position as they stood along the road for the procession, which featured dozens of decorated vehicles and floats passing by with riders who tossed candy, beads, stuffed animals, and other throws.
Following the parade, a pep rally was held inside the school’s gym for high school students.
The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams concluded homecoming week with wins Friday night.
