Berlier named 2022 Albany High homecoming queen

Isabella Berlier was named Albany High School 2022’s homecoming queen during the Hornets’ game against Fisher High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 Photo by Renee Glascock

Albany High School presented the 2022 homecoming court on Friday, Sept. 23.

During the presentation, Isabella Berlier was crowned this year’s queen. Berlier was one of five senior maids on the court, along with Maya Contreras, Camdyn Cooper, Brilee Ford, and Arlene Herrera.

