The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held the monthly meeting January 13, 2021, via Zoom, with 17 members present.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. Secretary Judith Nesom called the roll and read the minutes of prior meetings. Theresa Dendinger asked everyone to check the new yearbook for accuracy and submit any needed corrections.
At the conclusion of business, the group welcomed its guest speaker, author M.O. Walsh. Raised in Baton Rouge, his novels are based in fictional Louisiana towns.
His first novel, “The Prospect of Magic,” was the winner of the Tartt’s First Fiction Prize. His novel, “My Sunshine Away” was a New York Times Bestseller.
Mr. Walsh spoke to the group about his recently published novel, “The Big Door Prize.” What would you do if you knew your life’s potential? This book centers around the question facing residents of a small Louisiana town when an unusual contraption appears in their local grocery store. The machine uses your DNA to tell you your life’s potential.
The book takes the reader on the individual citizens’ journey as they abruptly change the course of their lives, while trying to stay true to oneself and honoring the bonds of marriage, friendship, and community.
The Big Door Prize was recently recommended to the group by John Cavalier of Cavalier House Books, where it can be purchased locally. Mr. Walsh conducts creative writing classes at University of New Orleans, where he recommends “write what you know..be willing to fail”.
After thanking Mr. Walsh for his entertaining and informative presentation, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.