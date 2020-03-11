WATSON -- The Big Potato is rolling into Livingston Parish.
The Big Idaho Potato Tour, which has traveled the country annually since 2012, will stop at Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson on Friday, March 13, according to a press release.
The 72-foot-long truck — with a total weight of 44,320 pounds — will visit the family-owned grocery store from 3-7 p.m. at 35045 La. Hwy. 16. The event will include tasty samples, games, giveaways, and photo opportunities, among other activities.
“Join us for an evening of fun and food at our Watson location,” the company said in a press release.
For locals, it’ll be a chance to learn about the Gem State’s most famous agricultural crop -- the Idaho potato.
The Big Idaho Potato Truck made its debut eight years ago in celebration of the Idaho Potato Commission’s 75th anniversary. The four-ton truck took almost a year for builders Chris and Sharolyn Schofield to create, which required assistance from three Idaho-based specialized contractors to complete.
The tour officially kicked off in Boise, Idaho, on Feb. 26. Over the next six months, the potato-shaped truck and its “tater team” will visit 100 cities and cover around 35,000 miles from coast to coast.
In addition to promoting the certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato, the tour also raises awareness and money to help small charities in towns and cities through its “A Big Helping” program.
For every signature collected at Oak Point, a $1 donation will be made (up to $500) to A Door of Hope ministries, a non-profit women’s organization based in Livingston that offers one-on-one counseling, group counseling, and support groups such as “Nesting for Hope,” “Women Supporting Women,” and “SOAR” (Survivors of Abuse Rising Up).
Following the appearance at Oak Point, the Big Idaho Potato Truck will hit the streets of Baton Rouge for the 35th Annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 10 a.m.
For more information and trivia about the truck, visit www.bigidahopotato.com. To track the truck’s journey, visit www.bigidahopotato.com/tour-schedule.
