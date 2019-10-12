SPRINGFIELD -- Blair Simon was named Springfield High’s 2019 homecoming queen during the Bulldogs’ 49-6 victory against North Central on Friday, Oct. 4.
Joining Simon on the court were fellow senior maids Brielle Lee, Tabitha Lobell, and Mackenzie Porter.
Others chosen to the court were juniors Almire Brown, Wal’Deyunna Lee, and Kaitlyn Norman; sophomores Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, and Olivia Wall; and freshmen Hope Adams, Shelbi Chatellier, and Tessa Jones.
The entire court was presented during halftime of the Bulldogs’ homecoming football game.
