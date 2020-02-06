MAUREPAS -- Next weekend, boats will set sail for St. Jude.
The 26th Annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held beginning at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15.
During the parade, which takes place on the Amite River, boat riders pass out throws such as beads, cups, koozies, or stuffed animals in exchange for donations from parade goers standing along the pier.
All proceeds raised from boat entries, donations, a silent auction, food sales, and T-shirt sales will go toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, through Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC).
In the past two years, the boat parade has raised roughly $89,000.
Registration will be at Manny’s Bar and Grill in Maurepas on Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost of entry is $35 per boat, and checks must be made payable to LFACC.
Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade, and a live auction will start at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be Randy Delatte, Livingston Parish Councilman for District 8.
In years past, the parade has begun at Canal Bank Club in Maurepas before making stops at Hilltop Inn, Gonzales Boat Club and Boondocks Bar and Grill along the Diversion Canal and Amite River. The parade ends at Manny’s Bar and Grill in Maurepas, where the silent auction is held.
In addition to the boat parade, LFACC also raises money for St. Jude through a mini pot jambalaya cookoff, a poker run, a garfish rodeo and a fish fry. According to organizer David Stevens, LFACC has raised more than $1 million for St. Jude over the last 25 years.
For more details, call David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.