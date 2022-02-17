This year, the Krewe of Tickfaw is celebrating Louisiana.
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Louisiana Strong” — a fitting one given the hardships the state has experienced over the last two years, which include multiple record-setting hurricanes, a rare ice storm, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the parade will start where the Tickfaw River meets Dendinger Road and pass near Tin Lizzy’s, a popular gathering spot in Springfield. It will continue toward Swamp Road before going past Boopalu’s Bar and Warsaw Marina.
The parade will end at Boopalu’s.
This year’s parade is benefiting the Springfield Fire Department (Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2). The grand marshal will be Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
