Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Market and Williamson Eye Center to offer a free health event, one that will include blood pressure checks, body mass index checks and eye pressure screenings.
The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Rouses Market, located in the Juban Crossing shopping center in Denham Springs.
Primary care physicians from BRG’s Livingston and Denham Springs clinics will be on hand, and representatives from Williamson Eye Center will perform eye pressure checks. Members of the BRG Fit! team will also be on site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes.
Later this month, the BRG Fit! team will begin monthly Grocery Store Tours at area Rouses locations, starting Feb. 13 at Bluebonnet and April 24 at Juban Crossing. Led by a BRG dietitian, the tours are designed to help attendees learn to choose fresh, healthy foods while also understanding nutrition labels. The dietitians will share tips on how to meal plan, create a shopping list and prepare healthy dishes for your family with custom recipes.
For more information, visit www.BRGeneral.org.
