DENHAM SPRINGS -- An upcoming golf tournament is aiming to raise money in memory of a young man who once called Denham Springs “home.”
The 7th Annual Brice Harris Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, March 21, at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs.
The yearly tournament is the main fundraiser for the Brice Harris Memorial Endowment Fund, which began in 2013 in memory of Brice Harris, who died in a one-car accident on his way to school the morning of Dec. 10, 2012.
The son of Justin and Michelle Harris, Brice enjoyed playing baseball, football, and basketball and was also an avid outdoorsman. He spent most of his life going to schools in his native Denham Springs before transferring to Central Private School for his junior and senior years.
Brice was 18 years old when his F-250 fatally struck a tree just over seven years ago, leaving behind his parents, a sister, and countless other friends and family members.
But since that time, those same people have kept the memory of Brice alive.
Stephen Taylor, a close family friend, helped the Harris family start the endowment and runs the golf tournament, which is held on the same course Brice and his father spent hours playing golf.
Each year, the endowment gives a scholarship to a student from both Denham Springs High School and Central Private, usually around $1,500-2,000 each. Over the years, the endowment has raised roughly $40,000 in scholarships, Taylor said.
To receive the scholarship, students are required to submit an essay that describes themselves, why they should get the scholarship, and what they know about Brice.
In some years, Justin and Michelle have sent funds from the endowment outside the state to help others in need, such as one time when they sent $500 to a family in Jackson, Mississippi, whose son had died during football practice.
Check-in for this year’s tournament starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at 1 p.m. The cost is $390 per three-man team, which includes entry into “Red Blast” and one mulligan per player. The first 36 team entries will be accepted, and there will be prizes for Top 5 teams as well as numerous door prizes.
Justin Harris and Johnny Stockton will be cooking jambalaya, and food and drinks will be provided, as well. Lunch will be served before the tournament starts.
To register, contact Stephen Taylor at (225) 931-7523 or Shelly Taylor at (225) 369-1940.
