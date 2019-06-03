Brittney Rogers named 2019 Volunteer of the Year

A reception was held at Seventh Ward Elementary on May 15, 2019, honoring Brittney Rogers as Livingston Parish Schools Volunteer of the Year.
Rogers, who is very active in her school and community, was nominated by Tiffany Battistella, a teacher. She was presented the award Laura Dunlap, principal of Seventh Ward Elementary; Mary Carlin, A+PEL officer (Livingston Parish Chapter); Battistella; and Bridget Castille, assistant principal of Seventh Ward Elementary.
This annual competition and recognition of volunteers in schools is sponsored by A+PEL, a Louisiana professional teachers’ organization dedicated to promoting excellence in education.
The annual A+PEL School Volunteer Awards Program is designed to recognize the many contributions made by Louisiana school volunteers. Additionally, the program is intended to increase awareness of the importance of parental and citizen involvement in the state’s education.
Each district’s honoree will be submitted for a chance to be named State Volunteer of the Year.
