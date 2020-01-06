Members of the Bulldog Ducks Unlimited chapter spent a day in the great outdoors during a recent field trip to Joey and Kate Fontenot’s farm.
During the trip, members learned about firearm safety and dog training, and they were even allowed to get in some target practice. The students had a great time and were thankful for the beautiful weather and the opportunity to spend the day outdoors.
Several individuals and organizations helped make this day possible, including Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, who instructed the students while shooting and bringing his duck dog, Chief; PJ DeMars with Ducks Unlimited; Sheriff Daniel Edwards; Paul Brignac, with LPSO; Capt. Chad McGovern; Alex Petho; the LPSO “Cook Team”; and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Another thanks to the Fontenot’s for opening up their farm and making this happen.
In other club news, the Bulldog chapter will hold its first banquet on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, inside the Springfield Elementary Gym. Money raised will help with conservation as well as providing scholarships and other opportunities to Springfield High School members.
If you would like to be a sponsor, make a donation, or buy a table/tickets, contact Genny Brown via email at genny.brown@lpsb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.