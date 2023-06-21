Campers at the Parks & Recreation District of Denham Springs (PARDS) enjoyed a variety of hands-on science activities when the STEAM Express made a special visit to some of its day sessions.
STEAM Express Director Jolie Gregoire said the mobile learning lab has booked several “field visits” for this summer to help expose more children to fun learning activities.
“When children can engage in scientific and engineering-based activities in the context of a fun activity, like summer camp, then it’s a great way to make learning fun and interesting,” Gregoire said. “Our hope is that the more our students can engage in these types of activities, then the more inclined they may become to pursue more learning in these areas, and eventually pursue a career in that path.”
Gregoire said community organizations interested in having the STEAM Express participate in their activities can contact her at (225) 686-4233 or at jolie.gregoire@lpsb.org to determine availability and to schedule an appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.