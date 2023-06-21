Campers at the Parks & Recreation District of Denham Springs (PARDS) enjoyed a variety of hands-on science activities when the STEAM Express made a special visit to some of its day sessions.

STEAM Express Director Jolie Gregoire said the mobile learning lab has booked several “field visits” for this summer to help expose more children to fun learning activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.