DENHAM SPRINGS -- Participants of the PARDS Kids Camp this summer stirred up something good when Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, visited campers for another fun-filled nutrition series.
Langley has been providing nutrition programs for the PARDS Kids Camp for the last five years. When Monica Troxclair, director of the camp, and Brandi Posey, assistant director, requested that Langley work with campers again this summer, Langley thought about the topics and planned for programs she knew campers would enjoy and also learn something from.
Langley delivered 11 nutrition programs on each of the following topics: MyPlate, Rethink Your Drink, Eating Out, and Breakfast First to approximately 115 campers weekly.
In the first session, Langley covered the MyPlate, which she believes is the foundation of nutrition. Campers learned about the MyPlate and the five food groups that make it up. The campers also learned why each food group is important for the body as well as which foods are part of the five food groups.
To reinforce the lesson, Langley guided the younger campers in a MyPlate Matchup game in which they placed food cards on a giant MyPlate mat. Afterwards, they listened to the Adventures of MyPlate Superhero.
The middle-aged campers played a MyPlate Food Relay, where they worked in teams to place plastic food models in colored buckets that correlated to the MyPlate food group colors. For the older groups, the campers participated in MyPlate Physical Activity Relay, working in teams to perform the physical activity while making their way to the MyPlate colored buckets.
The part of the program the campers most look forward to each summer is the recipes that Langley brings for the campers to make. For the MyPlate Program, Langley guided the campers in making bean quesadillas.
During the Rethink Your Drink Program, Langley described how empty calories in some drinks often replace healthier beverages like water, milk, and juice. She had the campers work in teams to arrange beverages from most nutritious to least nutritious, and many campers were surprised at how their favorite beverage stacked up.
At the end of the program, the campers had a chance to make their own beverage — delicious fruit smoothies — by pedaling the blender bike.
For the Eating Out Program, Langley encouraged the campers to make healthier choices when eating out, providing tips from reducing portion and quantity size to watching toppings on salads.
To get the campers to think about the calories in fast food and restaurants, Langley gave some of the campers cards with different fast foods. She asked them to arrange themselves from the least amount of calories to the most. The campers had no information on the cards besides the name of the fast food.
After the campers arranged themselves, the campers in the audience were asked for suggestions as to which fast foods they thought should be moved. Afterwards, Langley provided the calorie count for the fast foods. This activity was definitely an eye-opener for the campers, who then had the opportunity to assemble and taste Egg Salad in a Bag.
To wrap up the summer nutrition series, Langley delivered programs on Breakfast First to help the campers discover the importance of starting each day with breakfast. During the program, campers discussed the benefits of the early-morning meal and shared why children tend to skip it.
The campers then worked together to prepare Magical Fruit Salad — a recipe the campers could make for breakfast.
After each program, Langley provided the campers with a copy of the recipe and a nutrition fact sheet for their parents or guardians. It is Langley’s hope that the lessons learned during the programs will stay with the children and carry over as they purchase beverages, order fast food, select snacks, and chose to eat breakfast before school.
For more information about the nutrition programs in Livingston Parish, contact Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
