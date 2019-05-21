Laine Hardy’s victory tour stopped by “The View.”
Sitting in the center of co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, the Livingston Parish native fielded a series of questions related to his rise on this season of American Idol during a visit to the New York City studio on Tuesday, May 21.
It was the second straight day Hardy spent in the Big Apple. On Monday, he appeared on “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” both coming just hours after he was crowned the Season 17 winner of American Idol.
“The View” hosts asked Hardy all sorts of questions, ranging from his first audition last season to his triumphant return this season to his “flashy” wardrobe selections.
They even presented Hardy with a new jacket to wear — a sparkling patriotic-themed blue velvet jacket with red lapels and silver stars. The back was stamped with “The View.”
“Can I put it on?” Hardy asked.
Following the jacket presentation, Goldberg called on two “Hardy Party” fans to introduce their favorite singer for a performance of his first single “Flame,” which currently sits at No. 3 on the iTunes overall singles chart.
Here’s a snippet of Hardy’s visit on “The View.”
Hostin: “How was this time different for you?”
Hardy: “This time was so crazy because last year I got cut at the top 50. I went and played four-hour shows every weekend after that. Going into it, I was more confident in myself.”
Hostin: “Even though you weren’t even gonna try out?”
Hardy: “I know. I did not go in there thinking I was gonna get the golden ticket and go back to Hollywood Week.”
Behar: “That’s what you call a lucky break. You happened to been the right place at the right time.”
Hardy: “Yes ma’am.”
Behar then asked Hardy to discuss the rings he was wearing.
“My mom got me this one for Christmas,” Hardy said while showing a gold ring on his right ring finger. “She told me she always wanted me to think about her and stuff.”
Hostin: “What about the horseshoe?”
“A family friend of ours, this is her dad’s ring,” Hardy said. “She gave it to me for good luck.”
Hostin: How lucky were you to be mentored by three great artists? Use one word to describe them.
Hardy: “Lionel, he’s wise. Katy, she wild. Luke is country.”
McCain: “When you first joined the show, you were a laid-back boy from Livingston, Louisiana. As you progressed, you were sort of this laid-back country singer. But now, you have this different side, especially when it comes to your clothes, can you tell us about your progression?”
Hardy: “With me, I’m still that person I was a year ago, two years ago. There’s no possible way I could change my personality or mind.”
Behar: “Already, at 18 you’re all set, huh?”
McCain: “So you’re still gonna go gator hunting?”
Hardy: “Yes ma’am. I’m still gonna do all that stuff. I’m gonna eat crawfish, jambalaya and pastalaya.”
