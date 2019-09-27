DENHAM SPRINGS -- Laine Hardy was just another performer the last time he sang at North Park.
This time, he’ll be the performer everyone comes to see.
Hardy, who will soon embark on a 17-city nationwide tour over the next two months, will headline a full slate of musical acts when he hits the stage at North Park in Denham Springs for the “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash” on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The all-day outdoor concert will kick off the first headlining tour for Hardy, the Livingston Parish native who became a national star when he was crowned this year’s winner of American Idol. Hardy will perform in 14 states from coast to coast and cover more than 10,000 miles. In two of the shows, he’ll perform with country superstars Toby Keith and Jimmy Allen.
It all starts this weekend in Denham Springs, and Hardy is ready.
“I can’t wait for this weekend,” Hardy told The News in an interview Friday morning.
The “Homecoming Bash” will feature several local acts, including The Chase Tyler Band, LeRoux, Kendall Shaffer, and Parish County Line, giving ticket buyers plenty of music options throughout the day.
Hardy will close the night with the Band Hardy, a family band he played with when his music career was getting started, first as the lead guitarist before he stepped behind the microphone.
Saturday will also mark the second performance for Hardy at North Park, where he earned a second-place finish in Bayou Idol, a local singing contest in 2017 put on by radio personality Scott Innes, who is also organizing the “Homecoming Bash.”
Much has changed since then, when Hardy was a shy 16-year-old still finding his voice.
But after winning American Idol, signing a deal with Hollywood Records, being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, starring in a web series about his life and new-found fame, and putting the finishing touches on his debut album, he’s found it.
“The last two and a half years have been pretty crazy,” Hardy said. “My life has changed entirely since then.”
Things haven’t slowed down since Hardy’s crowning moment last May.
He’s performed in multiple venues across the country, including in Washington, D.C., for the “A Capitol Fourth” celebration in July. He also starred in a seven-part YouTube series that gave “Hardy Party” fans an inside look at his life, from his childhood to his run post-Idol.
Last summer, he spent roughly two months in Nashville writing music for his upcoming album, collaborating with renowned country songwriters such as Rhett Atkins, Tom Douglas, Ben Hayslip and Allen Shamblin.
While working with Atkins and Hayslip, Hardy said the songwriters invited him for a day on the property of Luke Bryan, the Idol judge who formed a special bond with Hardy during his two runs on the reality singing competition. Hardy said they spent the day fishing, riding four-wheelers, and hanging in the woods before sitting down and writing a song in a cabin in the woods.
The day felt wonderfully familiar, he said.
“I felt like I was back home for a minute,” Hardy joked.
Hardy returned home to Livingston Parish in early September and has spent his time “hanging with my family and doing as much as I can with them” before his nationwide tour starts.
The Laine Train was rolling on Friday, when Hardy was featured in an early-morning television interview before heading to Tanglewood Elementary in Central.
Joining Hardy on his press tour were fellow musicians Chase Tyler, of The Chase Tyler Band, and Travis Hood, of Parish County Line. Both Tyler and Hood are natives of Denham Springs, and neither can remember a concert that is bound to draw as big a crowd as this weekend’s “Homecoming Bash.”
“This isn’t just something that is just big locally — it’s brought national attention to the area,” Hood said. “People are coming in from every state. I saw some from Hawaii.”
“This is going to be the biggest thing that Livingston Parish has been a part of in awhile,” Tyler said.
Tickets for the “Homecoming Bash” are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate. Children 3 years old and younger get in free, Innes said.
Innes said those who purchased a parking pass must enter the park on Eden Church Road, while all others are instructed to enter from Lockhart Road. The stage will be located on the north end of the soccer field.
There will also be a tent for the elderly and people with disabilities on a first-come, first-serve basis. Innes also encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs, but ice chests are not allowed.
In addition, vendors will be on hand selling fair food and drinks, along with special selections from Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill and OPoke.
For more information, visit the “Cajun Country Jam” page on Facebook.
Lineup for Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash
Gates open - 9 a.m.
Chase Tyler Band - 1 p.m.
LeRoux - 3 p.m.
Kendall Shaffer - 5 p.m.
Parish County Line - 7 p.m.
Laine Hardy - 8:30 p.m.
