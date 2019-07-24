WATSON -- A local restaurant is backing the blue.
Casa Maria, located at 33939 Hwy. 16 in Watson, will hold a day-long fundraiser for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 24.
The Mexican restaurant will donate 15 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to the LPSO to support families within the organization who are fighting cancer. The idea for the fundraiser came after Sheriff Jason Ard posted photos of his deputies shaving their heads in support of fellow deputy Kevin Smith and his wife Liz, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We love giving back and this fundraiser hits so close to home because it affects our whole community,” owner Fahim Jamil said in a press release. “We love our officers and their families, and they are all close friends.
“Also, many people in Livingston Parish have been affected by this disease and we believe that many people would love to get involved.”
More information can be found on the “Casa Maria - Watson” Facebook page.
