The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting via Zoom on Nov 4, 2020.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order, and the roll was called with 14 members in attendance. Treasurer Gayle Brown then gave the treasurer’s report. The group was informed that the club member booklets were ready for pickup at Old City Hall or at the home of Librarian, Paula Kelly, where books would be available for checkout or return as well.
After the conclusion of business, Kathleen welcomed guest speakers John and Michelle Cavalier. The Cavaliers are co-owners of Cavalier House Books, located in the Denham Springs Antique District. Their review and recommendations of the latest and greatest books are an annual event and anticipated with much enthusiasm.
A wide variety of books were reviewed, including recommendations for the upcoming holiday season’s gift-giving. A comprehensive list of the recommendations can be found on the Suburban Reviewers’ Facebook page.
As always, the presentations were enjoyed by all. We appreciate the support Cavalier House Books has given our group throughout the years and encourage everyone to support our local bookstore. It offers a large selection of books for every age group and genre, and the owners are always willing to offer reviews and recommendations.
The meeting was then adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec 2.
