To encourage more people to spend time outdoors, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will soon stock its “Get Out and Fish!” ponds across the state with adult-sized channel catfish.
The “Get Out and Fish” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations, according to LDWF officials.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
There are nearly 20 “Get Out and Fish!” ponds in Louisiana, including one at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. Another nearby pond is at Zemurray Park in Hammond.
Both will be stocked Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Channel catfish are stocked in the ponds each year in the spring and fall. A tip from LDWF about how to catch them: “You’ll have luck fishing for channel catfish along the bottom of the pond with many different types of bait, particularly those with a strong smell.”
As a reminder from LDWF officials: A recreational fishing license is required for anglers 18 and older.
