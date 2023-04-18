Get Out and Fish

People fish at the pond in Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.

 The News file photo

To encourage more people to spend time outdoors, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will soon stock its “Get Out and Fish!” ponds across the state with adult-sized channel catfish.

The “Get Out and Fish” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations, according to LDWF officials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.