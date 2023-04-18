To encourage more people to spend time outdoors, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will soon stock its “Get Out and Fish!” ponds across the state with adult-sized channel catfish.
The “Get Out and Fish” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations, according to LDWF officials.
The program is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Department and Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries resources.
The fishing program is funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.
There are around 20 “Get Out and Fish!” ponds in Louisiana, including one at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. Another nearby pond is at Zemurray Park in Hammond. Both will be stocked Wednesday, April 26.
Channel catfish are stocked in the ponds each year in the spring and fall. A tip from LDWF about how to catch them: “You’ll have luck fishing for channel catfish along the bottom of the pond with many different types of bait, particularly those with a strong smell.”
The City of Walker will host a “Get Out and Fish” event from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The event, which will be held in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will include fishing games, loaner poles and kits, a farmers and art market, food trucks, and music by DJ KJack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.