DENHAM SPRINGS -- Laine Hardy’s Homecoming Bash just got bigger.
Promoter Scott Innes announced Tuesday that the Chase Tyler Band, one of the area’s top bands, has been added to the slate of performers who will take the stage for American Idol winner Laine Hardy’s upcoming concert at North Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Chase Tyler Band, whose frontman Chase Tyler is a Denham Springs native, will now kick off festivities for the day-long outdoor concert, which will also feature performances from LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line before Hardy caps off the night.
In a press release, Tyler, who has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Gulf Coast region, said he can’t wait for the concert to arrive.
“Playing in front of all my hometown people who know how to party and all these fun Laine Hardy fans local and from all over the country is going to be electrifying,” said Tyler, who was inducted in Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2011 (in the “Future Famer” category) and has released three full-length studio albums, most recently “Tailgate Sunset.”
Gates for the outdoor concert, Hardy’s first in Livingston Parish since he won American Idol in May, will now open at 9 a.m., Innes said. Tickets are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate. Children 3 years old and younger get in free, Innes said.
“Tickets have been selling like crazy with fans buying tickets as far away as Miami, Chicago, California, New York and even someone in Hawaii,” Innes said.
In addition to the regular passes, $100 VIP passes are also being sold for people wanting a closer view of the action. Tickets for the “Party with Hardy Pit,” which will be directly in front of the stage, can only be purchased by visiting www.onescottshop.com.
Lineup for Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash
Gates open - 9 a.m.
Chase Tyler Band - 1 p.m.
LeRoux - 3 p.m.
Sara Collins - 5 p.m.
Parish County Line - 7 p.m.
Laine Hardy - 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the “Cajun Country Jam” page on Facebook.
