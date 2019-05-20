Check out all the images from Laine Hardy's unforgettable night on the Season 17 American Idol finale

It was an unforgettable night for Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy, who was crowned the Season 17 winner of American Idol during Sunday's three-hour finale.
Hardy, who competed against Alejandro Aranda and Madison Vandenburg in the finale, was named the winner after a live nation-wide vote. During the finale, Hardy performed three solos as well as a duel-performance with Jon Pardi.
Here are some of the images from Hardy's magical night, starting with his first performance and ending with the crowning moment.
The Hardy Party is just getting started.
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandlesss
Laine Hardy waits to hear the judges’ critiques following his first performance.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Kelsey McNeall
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, left, gets ready to read the first elimination during Sunday night’s finale. Also pictured, from left, are Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison Vandenburg, who was the first singer eliminated.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy hugs Madison Vandenburg after she was eliminated during Sunday night’s finale of American Idol on May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, left, reads the first elimination during Sunday night’s finale. Also pictured, from left, are Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison Vandenburg, who was the first singer eliminated.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandlesss
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs with Jon Pardi during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Kelsey McNeal
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, left, gets ready to read the results of the live vote during Sunday night’s finale on May 19. Also pictured , from left, is Laine Hardy and Alejandro Aranda.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy, right, celebrates after winning American Idol Season 17. Also pictured is Ryan Seacrest.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandlesss
Laine Hardy and Alejandro Aranda share a hug after Ryan Seacrest announced Hardy as the Season 17 winner of American Idol.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy, right, celebrates after winning American Idol Season 17. Also pictured is Ryan Seacrest.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs “Flame” during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs “Flame” during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19. Also pictured is Wade Cota and Alejandro Aranda.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs “Flame” during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy performs “Flame” during the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
From left, Laine Hardy celebrates winning American Idol with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie following the finale on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Laine Hardy, left, shakes hands with Katy Perry after winning American Idol on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
Luke Bryan, left, celebrates with Laine Hardy after Hardy was named the winner of American Idol on Sunday, May 19.
Photo provided by ABC/Eric McCandless
