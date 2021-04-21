DENHAM SPRINGS -- There will be plenty for shoppers to browse and buy during Spring Fest this weekend.
But if you’re not in the mood to spend money, there will be plenty of sounds, as well.
And it’s all free.
Spring Fest, which is slated to make its return to the Denham Springs Antique Village April 24, will feature live musical entertainment underneath the pavilion at Train Station Park.
Entertainment will come from Jim Taylor and Anita LeBlanc, Carlton Jones and the Red Hot Country Pickers, River City Boys, Odyssey Academy of Dance, Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Towns End, and The Undertones.
Throughout Spring Fest, visitors will be treated to a mixture of country, rock, pop, bluegrass, and jazz music.
In addition, a DJ will provide extra tunes near the intersection of Centerville Street and Range Avenue.
Spring Fest, sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area.
The free, family-friendly event will feature more than 150 vendors on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue, and they’ll be offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
In addition to the vendors and live entertainment, people of all ages are invited to check out food booths, businesses across the district, a farmer’s market, artist showcases, and other festival activities.
Below is a full schedule of the live entertainment slated for Spring Fest:
9-10:00 a.m. - Jim Taylor and Anita LeBlanc (variety)
10-11 a.m. - Carlton Jones and the Red Hot Country Pickers (classic country)
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - River City Boys (bluegrass)
12:15-12:45 p.m. - Odyssey Academy of Dance (performing arts)
12:45-2 p.m. - Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band (country)
2-3:30 p.m. - Towns End (rock/pop)
3:30-4:30 p.m. - The Undertones (blues/jazz/soul)
