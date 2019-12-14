DENHAM SPRINGS -- Move over, Santa Claus.
The Santa Cow is coming to town.
Chick-fil-A in Denham Springs is teaming with the Livingston Parish Library for a special Christmas-themed event on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The free holiday program will feature storytime sessions, ornament decorating, letters to Santa Claus, and photo opportunities with two of Chick-fil-A’s popular mascots, Santa Cow and the Elf Cow.
Storytime sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with each followed by crafts and photo opportunities.
Chick-fil-A in Denham Springs is located at 2341 S. Range Avenue, just off Interstate 12. The event is open to all ages.
