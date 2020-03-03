DENHAM SPRINGS -- Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers speak up for children in foster care.
But in Livingston Parish, there’s simply not enough voices.
Child Advocacy Services hopes that’ll change by the time it begins its next training session in early May.
Child Advocacy Services (CAS), a non-profit umbrella agency that provides services to foster children, is calling out to the public in search of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers.
CASA volunteers are specially trained and supervised community volunteers, appointed by a judge. They help to secure safe and permanent homes for abused and neglected children by investigating and monitoring cases involving children in foster care.
The volunteers get to know the children, learn about their specific situations and needs, and convey those needs in court before a judge roughly every six months. Volunteers visit foster kids at least once a month and talk with everyone involved in that child’s life, including caregivers, teachers, tutors, foster parents, and biological parents.
The goal is to determine what service or services would benefit each child best, CASA recruiter Stephanie Breeden said.
“[CASA volunteers] advocate for things like being on a basketball team, spending time with biological siblings, finding them stable homes and counseling,” Breeden said. “Basically anything to help that foster child.
“But we are in desperate need of more people.”
Founded in 1992, the stated mission of CAS is to “Give Voice, Healing, and Security to children,” according to its website. The organization offers advocacy, clinical services, and prevention education for children and families in 10 parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East and West Feliciana, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, and Tangipahoa parishes.
In 2019, CAS served 557 children through the CASA program, thanks to the work of 212 volunteers who logged more than 9,700 volunteer hours. The CAC program provided 662 forensic interviews for children and 663 hours of counseling to children and families.
The need for CASA volunteers is growing rapidly in Livingston Parish, which saw the number of children entering foster care nearly double in a four-year span from 180 cases in 2015 to 329 in 2018, according to statistics from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
But though the number of children entering foster care grows, the pool of CASA volunteers has not, making it difficult for foster children to receive the help they need, Breeden said. There are less than half the number of CASA volunteers as there are the number of foster children who need them in Livingston Parish.
“The hardest part of our job is trying to figure out which kids to connect with volunteers because we don’t have enough volunteers,” Breeden said. “We need more people to advocate for these kids.”
Breeden said there are currently 48 CASA volunteers serving 136 children in Livingston Parish, with another 54 children whom a judge has requested a community advocate for.
However, there just aren’t enough CASAs to connect them with, Breeden said.
“The judge knows we’re limited in availability,” she said. “That’s why we’re calling out to the public to help.”
Child Advocacy Services’ CASA program trains everyday community members to advocate for a child in foster care. To become a CASA volunteer, people must complete the training program, be at least 21 years old, and pass an extensive background check.
CASA volunteers will undergo a free five-week training program that takes place once a week in three-hour sessions. In the training, volunteers will be taught how to talk with children who have experienced trauma, what information to gather, and how to submit the information to the court, among other duties.
The next training session in Livingston Parish begins Monday, May 4.
“We train them on everything,” Breeden said. “We also have advocate supervisors that help guide the advocate through the process. We want them to feel like they can do this.”
Though the goal is to better the lives of foster children, Breeden said volunteers have told her countless stories of their lives becoming better from their experiences working with the children.
“Many of our advocates say it is a life-changing experience,” Breeden said. “While they’re making a difference for the kids, most say they’ve been more moved by the foster kids they get to know.”
For more information or to become an advocate, call Breeden at (225) 791-3136 or reach out via email at sbreeden@childadv.net. Additional information can be found by visiting www.childadv.net and clicking the “Become a CASA Volunteer” tab.
