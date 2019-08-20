“Childhood Hunger Awareness Day” will be celebrated across Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
It’s the second straight year a parish-wide proclamation has been made for Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that started nine years ago to end childhood hunger in the parish.
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the Livingston Parish Library and Livingston Parish Public Schools to spread its mission of “nurturing hungry children to success.”
It began in 2010 and is comprised of several ongoing projects, including the Full Tummy Project, the Food Pantry, the Barrel Project and the Feeding Young Minds Project.
“Our goal is that schools, government offices, businesses, libraries, and individuals will join together… to raise awareness and financial support for our childhood hunger cause,” said Dawn Birdsong, co-founder of Mighty Moms.
“As you know, childhood hunger is very important to us. The number of students and children who live in food insecure homes continues to rise and the Mighty Moms grocery bill continues to rise, too.”
In order to meet their goal, Mighty Moms is asking teachers, faculty, and all business professionals to purchase “Childhood Hunger Awareness Day 2019 T-shirts” for $15 apiece. Order forms need to be turned in to school offices by noon on Thursday, Aug. 22. In addition, Mighty Moms will also be selling $1 awareness stickers.
Childhood Hunger Awareness will be celebrated throughout the week of Sept. 3-6. For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org or contact Birdsong at dawn@mightymomsgo.org.
