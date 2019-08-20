Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.