Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, shared a variety of health tips and nutritional information on the MyPlate program when she visited children at Best Care Day Care in Watson on June 13.
During the visit, Langley introduced the campers to the five food groups and taught them about the health benefits of eating foods from each group. To reinforce the program, Langley used the Adventures of MyPlate Superhero book and led the younger campers in matching food cards to an oversized MyPlate mat.
With the other age groups, Langley continued to use the superhero book but added a MyPlate Relay, in which teams sorted plastic foods into buckets representing the five food groups.
For the oldest campers, Langley conducted a MyPlate Lesson and guided the youth in a game of MyPlate Physical Activity Relay, in which they performed a physical activity while racing campers on their way to dropping their food card in a corresponding food bucket.
After each program, Langley worked with the campers to prepare fruit smoothies, which they made by pedaling on a blender bike. The smoothies were the perfect treat for such a hot day, and the campers were amazed that they could make smoothies by pedaling.
For more information on nutrition programs in Livingston Parish, contact Layne Langley at 225-686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
